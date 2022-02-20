First Alert Weather Alert Days issued Monday through Wednesday

The First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Alert starting Monday morning through Wednesday morning ahead of a storm system bringing strong winds, scattered showers, and mountain snow.

Winds are expected to increase Sunday night through Monday morning, with sustained winds between 25-35 mph and gusts up to 60 mph. Air quality and visibility may be reduced due to blowing sand and dust. Travel throughout the valley, and especially in wind-prone areas, is likely to become difficult. Winds may be strong enough to cause possible power outages and downed trees. Here's a preview of Monday morning's expected peak wind gusts.

In response to strong winds, a High Wind Watch has been issued for the Coachella Valley by the National Weather Service from Monday morning to Wednesday morning. A Wind Advisory has been issued for the High Desert for Monday.

The National Weather Service has also issued a Winter Storm Watch for our local mountains from Tuesday afternoon to Wednesday evening. During this time, snow levels could drop as low as 2,500 ft., with possible accumulation between 4-8" for areas above 6,000 ft. in elevation. Travel will be difficult in these areas from blowing snow and deteriorating road conditions.

While our local mountains are expected to see fresh snow, scattered rain showers are expected on the valley floor. Chances for rain west of the valley begin on Monday, but it's unlikely we'll see any precipitation until Tuesday evening. Rain is expected to continue through Wednesday morning.

Rainfall totals are anticipated to remain under a tenth of an inch for areas in the east valley and up to a quarter of an inch for areas in the west valley.

Following wind, rain, and snow, temperatures drop 15-20° below normal. Sunshine returns by Thursday, and warmer, seasonable temperatures are back by the weekend.

