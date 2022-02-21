Huge Tahoe bear breaks into homes as it eludes capture

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — Hank the Tank strikes again. The 500-pound black bear that has damaged more than 30 properties around Lake Tahoe last week broke into yet another home in its endless quest for a quick meal. Known by locals as Hank the Tank, the giant bear has eluded capture for more than seven months. The bear is responsible for more than 150 reports in the region straddling Northern California and Nevada. A Friday break-in at a residence in the Tahoe Keys neighborhood is the latest. The bear smashed a window and squeezed into the house while the residents were at home.