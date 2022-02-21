It’s a girl! Baby giraffe born at the Living Desert in Palm Desert

We've learned the gender of the calf... it's a girl!

“This sweet giraffe calf has captured the hearts of the community,” said RoxAnna Breitigan, Director of Animal Care. “Many of our guests had a front-row seat along the guest pathway and hearing their collective excitement as the calf was born and began to stand was a true delight.”





All photos courtesy of the Living Desert

“The calf is healthy and bonding well with mom. She weighed in at 143 pounds and stands 5’10” at her well-baby exam this morning,” noted Dr. Andrea Goodnight, Head Veterinarian at The Living Desert. “Shellie is doing great as a first-time mom.”

The calf is expected to be introduced back onto the giraffe savanna next week.

The Living Desert is now home to a herd of 10 giraffes.

Original Report 2/21/22:

We've got a new baby giraffe at the Living Desert Zoo & Gardens in Palm Desert.

Zoo officials said the giraffe calf was born Monday morning on the giraffe savanna habitat. The calf was born to first-time mom and dad, Shellie and Kelley. The calf was up and walking within an hour of birth.

“What an exciting morning,” said RoxAnna Breitigan, Director of Animal Care. “Many of our guests had a front row seat along the guest pathway, and we are happy that so many were able to witness such an incredible sight today.”

Officials said the calf and its mother are bonding well. The two are currently in the behind-the-scenes barn being closely monitored by the animal care team.

The zoo is working to find out the calf's gender. It has a well-baby exam scheduled Tuesday morning where the zoo's veterinary team will complete a health assessment.

In the past, donors have been able to choose the name of giraffe calves. The last calf we reported was in 2019 when Vicki Lou was born.

The Living Desert Zoo & Gardens will continue to provide updates on the calf.

The birth of the calf is a successful result of the Species Survival Plan (SSP®) recommendation, which ensures the genetic sustainability and diversity of the species in human care. Giraffe gestation is about 15 months. The calf will now nurse for nine to 12 months and begin eating foliage at about four months. The giraffe will double her size in the first year of her life. Giraffe have their own individual spot-like markings and no two giraffe have the same pattern, similar to humans’ unique fingerprints.

To learn more about the zoo, including its giraffe safari, visit: https://www.livingdesert.org/