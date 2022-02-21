O’Connell, Vikings tap Wes Phillips as offensive coordinator

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Wes Phillips will follow Kevin O’Connell to Minnesota from the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. Phillips will serve as offensive coordinator for the Vikings under their new head coach O’Connell. Phillips was one of five more assistants for O’Connell’s staff finalized on Monday. The others are special teams coordinator Matt Daniels, defensive backs coach Daronte Jones, assistant special teams coach Ben Kotwica and outside linebackers coach and pass rush specialist Mike Smith. Phillips was the tight ends coach for the Rams for the last three years and added the passing game coordinator title in 2021.