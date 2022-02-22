India sends wheat to Afghanistan after deal with Pakistan

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s foreign ministry says it has sent off tons of wheat to Afghanistan to help relieve desperate food shortages, after New Delhi struck a deal with neighboring rival Pakistan to allow the shipments across the shared border. Afghanistan’s ambassador to India tweeted on Tuesday his “thanks” for the urgently needed food aid, saying that Afghans were facing the “worse levels of food insecurity in more than 3 decades.” The U.N. has warned that millions are on the brink of starvation in Afghanistan, as the country faces a humanitarian crisis following the Taliban’s takeover in August. India and Pakistan lack normal diplomatic and trade ties amid their ongoing dispute over the province of Kashmir, which is divided between the two countries but claimed by both in its entirety.