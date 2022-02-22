Skip to Content
Palm Springs City Council reviews ‘strategic priorities’ for the next few years

The Palm Springs City Council is laying out its priorities for the next few years during a special study session.

The council held a study session Tuesday night where they spoke in-depth on each of their "strategic priorities."  This comes after two visioning sessions held late last year. 

The city council is organizing its priorities into four main categories: Quality of Life, Environmental Stewardship Community Infrastructure, and Good Governance along with 15 key issues to work on.

During the meeting, the council heard a detailed plan from City Manager Justin Clifton of their priorities as well as a timeline for each of their goals. They also heard from residents and Police Chief Andy Mills.

Check Out More of the city's goals, priorities, and timeline below:

