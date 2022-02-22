Palm Springs City Council reviews ‘strategic priorities’ for the next few years

The Palm Springs City Council is laying out its priorities for the next few years during a special study session.

The council held a study session Tuesday night where they spoke in-depth on each of their "strategic priorities." This comes after two visioning sessions held late last year.

The city council is organizing its priorities into four main categories: Quality of Life, Environmental Stewardship Community Infrastructure, and Good Governance along with 15 key issues to work on.

During the meeting, the council heard a detailed plan from City Manager Justin Clifton of their priorities as well as a timeline for each of their goals. They also heard from residents and Police Chief Andy Mills.

Check Out More of the city's goals, priorities, and timeline below: