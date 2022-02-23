Amazon union organizer, 2 others arrested at NYC facility

NEW YORK (AP) — A former Amazon employee who is leading a push to unionize a New York City warehouse of the online retailer was arrested after authorities got a complaint about him trespassing at the facility. Police say Christian Smalls faces charges of trespass, resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration. Workers at Amazon’s Staten Island facility are getting ready for a vote in late March on whether to unionize. Police said Smalls refused to leave and was taken into custody; two other Amazon workers who police said tried to interfere were also taken into custody. A message seeking comment was sent to an attorney representing the organizing efforts. Amazon says Smalls has “repeatedly trespassed despite multiple warnings.”