House OKs ban on close-in videotaping of police officers

By BOB CHRISTIE

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona House has voted to make it illegal to take photos or video recordings of police officers in some circumstances. Wednesday’s 31-28 party-line vote came after the Republican sponsor changed his proposal to address concerns it would be unconstitutional. Rep. John Kavanagh’s initial proposal made it illegal to record within 15 feet of an officer interacting with someone unless the officer gave permission. The revised bill lowers the distance to 8 feet to address constitutional concerns. Democratic Rep. Reginald Bolding said it does not help minority communities who are fearful of police to ban them from recording on their cellphones.