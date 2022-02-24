Booker has 25 points, Suns beat Thunder for 8th straight win

By CLIFF BRUNT

AP Sports Writer

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Devin Booker had 25 points, 12 assists and a career-high six steals to help the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 124-104 on Thursday night. Booker played point guard with All-Star Chris Paul out with a fractured right thumb. Booker finished with a season-high assist total. Cameron Johnson and Mikal Bridges each added 21 points for the Suns. They have won eight straight and 19 of 20 to improve to 49-10. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led Oklahoma City with 32 points in his return after missing 10 games because of a sprained right ankle.