German soccer club removes Russian firm Gazprom from jerseys

GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — The logo of Russian state-owned energy giant Gazprom is being removed from the jerseys of German soccer team Schalke following Russia’s wide-ranging attack on Ukraine. Schalke says the logo will be replaced by lettering reading “Schalke 04” instead following what it called “recent developments.” A senior Gazprom executive had already quit the supervisory board of Schalke earlier Thursday after being a target of U.S. sanctions.