Homeowner shoots would-be-burglar in Joshua Tree

A Joshua Tree homeowner shot a man who attempted to break into his home late Monday night, according to San Bernardino County Sheriffs Department.

The attempted burglary happened off of the 6000 block of Del Oro Road. Authorities reported that the break in led to a shooting between the suspect and the homeowner.

Moments later neighbors reported the incident.

When deputies arrived to the scene they found a man who had been shot in the leg.

Law enforcement identified the suspect as a 36-year-old man from Apple Valley.

He was treated for his injuries then arrested for attempted burglary, weapon charges and a probation violation.

The homeowner was not injured.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department is looking for a second person who participated in the crime.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Deputy J. Galindo of the Morongo Basin Station at 760-366-4175.