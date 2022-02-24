Jake DeBrusk scores twice as Bruins top Kraken 3-2 in OT

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — Jake DeBrusk scored his second goal of the game 33 seconds into overtime and the Boston Bruins beat the Seattle Kraken 3-2. Boston opened a lengthy road trip with its third straight win and welcomed Brad Marchand back from suspension. DeBrusk scored off a fluky bounce in the first period and beat Seattle goaltender Philipp Grubauer on the short side from a tight angle on the first shot of the extra period. David Pastrnak scored his 28th of the season and 20th in the past 23 games early in the second period to give Boston a 2-1 lead. Mark Giordano and Jordan Eberle scored for Seattle.