No. 16 Southern California outlasts Oregon St in double OT

By GARY HOROWITZ

Associated Press

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Drew Peterson had 24 points and 10 rebounds as No. 16 Southern California extended its winning streak to five games, beating Oregon State 94-91 in double-overtime. Isaiah Mobley had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Trojans (24-4, 13-4 Pac-12). Dashawn Davis scored 27 of his career-high 31 points in the second half and overtime for Oregon State (3-23, 1-15), which lost its 13th straight game. Jarod Lucas added 18 points.