Over half of U.S. abortions now done with pills, not surgery

By LINDSEY TANNER

AP Medical Writer

A new report shows over half of U.S. abortions are now done with pills rather than surgery. The trend spiked during the pandemic as telemedicine increased and pills by mail were allowed. The Guttmacher Institute report says pills accounted for 54% of all U.S. abortions in 2020. That’s up from roughly 40% in 2019. Use of abortion pills has been rising since 2000 when the Food and Drug Administration approved the the main drug used in medication abortions. FDA action early in the pandemic allowed abortion pills to be mailed.. Abortion opponents continue to seek additional limits through state legislatures.