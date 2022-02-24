Zverev fined $40K, loses prize money, points for outburst

ACAPULCO, Mexico (AP) — Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Alexander Zverev has been fined $40,000 by the ATP and will forfeit more than $30,000 in prize money and all rankings points from the Mexican Open after hitting the chair umpire’s stand with his racket following a loss in doubles at the tournament. The ATP also announced it would undertake “a further review of the incident.” Zverev was the defending singles champion in Acapulco. The 24-year-old German was kicked out of the tournament after yelling and cursing at official Alessandro Germani and violently striking the umpire’s chair no fewer than four times.