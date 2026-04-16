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Local Forecast

Breezy and mild, warmer for the weekend

By
Updated
today at 6:29 AM
Published 5:59 AM

A front dropping through the high desert will bring partly cloudy skies and some gusty winds this evening and into tomorrow before calming into the weekend.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for many areas surrounding the Coachella Valley, but the Valley itself is not included. We are under a Windblown Dust Advisory from the Air Quality Management District until 11 a.m. Friday.

Winds pick up into the evening and overnight hours for the Valley.

Temps this afternoon will be close to seasonal norms, but will be slightly cooler tomorrow.

For the second weekend of Coachella, highs climb into the lower 90s before returning to normal next week.

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Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

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