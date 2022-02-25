Arizona governor outlines plan to boost water supplies

By BOB CHRISTIE

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and a top leader in the state Legislature have filled in a key part of a new plan to boost the desert state’s increasingly strained water supply. They plan to create a state agency to acquire supplies and develop and fund projects. The Arizona Water Authority will have deep pockets and the ability to go out and find sources that can secure the state’s water future. One potential project is a multibillion-dollar desalination plant in Mexico, but many others are also possible. House Speaker Rusty Bowers says it’s important to act now because Arizona has already absorbed cutbacks in allocation of Colorado River water.