Czech skier Ledecka wins 1st WCup downhill after Olympics

CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland (AP) — Czech skier Ester Ledecka has won the first women’s World Cup downhill after the Olympics as all three medalists from Beijing finished well behind. Ledecka hat an attacking run down the Mont Lachaux course in perfect sunny conditions to beat Ragnhild Mowinckel by 0.21 seconds. Cornelia Hütter of Austria came 0.42 behind in third. It’s Ledecka’s third career win and second in downhill. Her triumph came 11 days after she finished only 27th in the Olympic downhill. Mikaela Shiffrin sat out the race and the American remained in the overall World Cup lead.