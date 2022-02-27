No. 8 LSU women hold on to beat No. 16 Tennessee 57-54

By AL LESAR

Associated Press

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jailin Cherry scored 14 points and No. 8 LSU held off a furious fourth-quarter comeback by No. 16 Tennessee for a 57-54 win. The Lady Vols cut LSU’s eight-point lead down to two with 25 seconds to play. Tamari Key missed a short jump with 5 seconds left that could have tied the game. Autumn Newby and Khayla Pointer each added 12 for the Tigers, who wrapped up the second-seed in next week’s SEC Tournament. Key scored all but one of her 12 points in the second half for the Lady Volunteers. Rae Burrell had 11 and Alexus Dye added 10 for Tennessee, which still secured one of the four double-byes for the tournament.