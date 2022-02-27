Travelers to New Zealand will no longer need to isolate

By NICK PERRY

Associated Press

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand is ending a requirement that incoming travelers isolate themselves. The country continues to remove coronavirus border protections in the face of a growing domestic outbreak. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the requirement that vaccinated travelers isolate for a week after arriving would end on Wednesday. Initially the changes will apply only to returning New Zealanders, as tourists are still not allowed to visit. But Ardern indicated that the borders might be fully reopened soon. Since the start of the pandemic, New Zealand has enacted some of the world’s strictest border controls. New Zealand has been recording about 15,000 cases of COVID-19 a day.