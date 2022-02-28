Biden to launch overhaul of nursing home standards, safety

By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is launching a major overhaul of nursing home standards in his State of the Union speech. White House officials Monday outlined a series of measures long sought by advocates and opposed by the industry. Taken together, the measures would raise the bar on quality, increase government oversight, and continue efforts to keep COVID-19 out of nursing homes. The cornerstone of Biden’s plan is a new requirement for minimum staffing standards for nursing homes. Experts say staffing levels are a critical marker for nursing home quality, and many facilities lack sufficient numbers of nurses, nursing assistants and other workers.