Hong Kong considers lockdown as daily infections top 34,000

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong reported a record-high 34,466 infections on Monday as deaths continued to climb. Health authorities say that a lockdown has not been ruled out even though the city’s leader last week said that a citywide lockdown was unrealistic. Hong Kong is currently grappling with the fifth wave of the coronavirus, driven primarily by the omicron variant. The city also reported 87 deaths Monday, of which 67 were unvaccinated. Health authorities said there could be measures put in place by the government that may involve “asking people to stay at home.” They said it remains to be seen if such measures will be done via legislation or other means.