No. 5 Baylor routs No. 8 Iowa State 87-62 for Big 12 title

By ANDREW LOGUE

Associated Press

AMES, Iowa (AP) — NaLyssa Smith scored 28 points and grabbed 20 rebounds as No. 5 Baylor clinched at least a share of its 12th consecutive Big 12 regular-season title with an 87-62 win over No. 8 Iowa State. Smith was the catalyst as the Bears (24-5, 14-3 Big 12) seized control in the second quarter and cruised to their ninth straight win. Jordan Lewis contributed 23 points for Baylor as the Bears completed a season sweep of the Cyclones. Ashley Joens led Iowa State (24-5, 13-4) with 19 points, hitting 11 of 12 free throw attempts but shooting 4 of 19 from the floor.