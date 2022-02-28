Supreme Court to review Native American child adoption law

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has agreed to review a case involving a federal law that gives Native Americans preference in adoptions of Native children. The high court said Monday it would take the case involving the 1978 Indian Child Welfare Act, a law championed by Native American leaders as a means of preserving their families and culture. The law gives Native American families priority in foster care and adoption proceedings involving Native children. A federal appeals court in April upheld the law and Congress’ authority to enact it. But the judges found some of the law’s provisions unconstitutional. Texas, Louisiana, Indiana and seven individuals had sued over provisions in the law.