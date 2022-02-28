Tucson man accused in beating death of his 83-year-old mom

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a Tucson man is accused of second-degree murder in the beating death of his 83-year-old mother. Police say 54-year-old Brian Patrick Easter called 911 last Friday to say his mom was unresponsive and may have had a heart attack at the east Tucson home they shared. According to first responders, Patricia Easter was found dead at the scene, and her injuries were more consistent with blunt force trauma and not a medical emergency. Police say blood was found throughout the home. Tucson TV station KOLD reports that a criminal complaint says a smashed television and shattered mirror were found in the house and both had blood on them. Police say a possible motive for the killing isn’t known.