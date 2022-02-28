Skip to Content
Varner Rd. closed between date Palm & Mountain View Rd. due to overturned big rig

Varner Road is temporarily closed to traffic between Date Palm Drive and Mountain View Road, after a big rig hauling trash overturned on Varner Road in Cathedral City.

Crews have estimated that the road will reopen at approximately noon today.

Residents should use the I-10 freeway for both eastbound and westbound travel as an alternate route until the road closure is lifted.

No details have been released on what caused the big rig to roll over or if there were any injuries sustained.

