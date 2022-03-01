Cowboys QB Prescott has surgery on non-throwing shoulder

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has undergone surgery on his non-throwing shoulder. Coach Mike McCarthy says the postseason procedure was a clean up for an issue that isn’t a concern. The coach says he expects Prescott to be available for offseason work. McCarthy says he didn’t think the left shoulder bothered Prescott during the season. It’s the third surgery in 18 months for Prescott. The first two were to repair the compound fracture and dislocation of Prescott’s right ankle in Week 5 of the 2020 season. Prescott also dealt with right shoulder and calf strains last season.