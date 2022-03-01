Jets outlast Canadiens’ flurry of goals for 8-4 win

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Mark Scheifele scored twice and had an assist, spoiling a spirited Montreal comeback and leading the Winnipeg Jets to an 8-4 victory over the Canadiens. Pierre-Luc Dubois also had a goal and two assists, and Paul Stastny, Andrew Copp, Adam Lowry, Nate Schmidt and Evgeny Svechnikov also scored for Winnipeg. Goalie Connor Hellebuyck had 31 saves. Josh Anderson had a hat trick for Montreal, which had its five-game winning streak snapped. Artturi Lehkonen also scored. Sam Montembeault made 17 saves before being replaced by Andrew Hammond early in the third period. Hammond made five saves.