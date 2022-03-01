Second man arrested in Desert Hot Springs kidnapping, robbery

A second man was behind bars today on accusations of assisting in the kidnapping and robbing of a group of people in Desert Hot Springs.

The suspect, a 29-year-old man, was arrested Monday on suspicion of assisting 20- year-old Taquan Charles Ray Doss in robbing a group of people that Doss had kidnapped, according to Doria Wilms, a spokesperson for the Desert Hot Springs Police Department.

Both suspects are from Desert Hot Springs.

Doss was arrested Feb. 1 amid an investigation into the Jan. 31 incident in the 12700 block of Palm Drive. According to Wilms, Doss approached several people inside a vehicle near the location and pulled a handgun on them. He allegedly forced himself into the vehicle and ordered the group to drive to an unspecified location. Once they arrived, Doss, alongside the second suspect, allegedly stole a number of items from the victims before leaving the scene.

The Riverside County District Attorney's Office charged Doss with four felony counts of robbery, three felony counts of kidnapping to commit a robbery, two felony counts of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and one felony count of resisting arrest. He also faces sentence-enhancing allegations of using a firearm in commitment of a felony.

Doss pleaded not guilty to the charges when he was arraigned at the Larson Justice Center on Feb. 3 and remains held on $1 million bail at the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning.

The second suspect was booked into the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio on suspicion of kidnapping and robbery and armed robbery. He remains held on $1.1 million bail and is scheduled to make his initial appearance at the Larson Justice Center on Wednesday, according to jail records.