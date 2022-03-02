Albanian soccer postpones presidential election to mid-March

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — The election for president of the Albanian soccer federation has been postponed until March 15 following a dispute with a regional association. The FSHF started its assembly with UEFA and FIFA representatives present. The federation has been in a dispute with the Tirana city hall. It is a shareholder of one of the main member associations and has accused the federation of corruption and manipulation of the voting process. FSHF president Armand Duka is seeking a sixth four-year term but an Albanian court has suspended him and two other senior officials from their posts.