Charleston Southern tops UNC Asheville 79-78 in Big South

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Taje’ Kelly had a season-high 24 points, including the game-winning putback at the buzzer, as Charleston Southern narrowly beat UNC Asheville 79-78 in the first round of the Big South Conference Tourney on Wednesday. The Bulldogs took a 78-77 lead on two free throws by Silas Mason with 6.8 seconds to play. Kelly inbounded the ball to Deontaye Buskey, who raced upcourt, drove down the lane and kicked to the right corner to Jamir Moore. Moore’s shot bounced off the iron to Kelly for the winner. LJ Thorpe led the Bulldogs on Wednesday with 18 points.