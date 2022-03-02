Firefighters contain house fire in Desert Hot Springs

CAL FIRE crews were able to contain a fire that broke out at a home in Desert Hot Springs Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was first reported at approximately 12:33 p.m. on the 68200 block of Calle Blanco, located south of Hacienda Avenue.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and located a single-story, single-family dwelling with heavy fire and smoke from the side of the building.

We've had residents from Desert Hot Springs and Cathedral City call into the newsroom reporting heavy black smoke coming out of the area.

The fire was contained at approximately 1:11 p.m. There were no reports of injuries.

