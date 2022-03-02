Infant killed by Fentanyl poisoning, father arrested

The father of a 2-month-old baby is accused in her death, which Riverside County Sheriffs say was caused by Fentanyl poisoning.

The investigation into the 32-year-old Riverside man took several months, deputies say. The infant died on December 2, 2021. Deputies say they found her dead after a call to Crown Creek Circle in Riverside to help a baby who was not breathing.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Media Information Bureau said in a statement provided to News Channel 3:

"Through extensive investigation by investigators from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Overdose Death Investigations and Narcotics Unit (O.D.I.N.) and the Jurupa Valley Sheriff’s Station, it was determined the 2-month-old juvenile was a victim of Fentanyl poisoning." Riverside County Sheriff's Media Information Bureau

The baby girl's father was taken into custody on February 24 of this year. Investigators say he "was responsible for the Fentanyl that killed her."

In January of this year, Riverside County law enforcement officials joined a state lawmaker and families of victims "poisoned'' by fentanyl, calling on the public to support legislative and other efforts aimed at stemming the "tide and scourge'' of the deadly synthetic drug.

Watch: RivCo leaders discuss the impact of fentanyl, push for legislation to charge dealers with murder

https://youtu.be/uGfilbvW6Iw

At that event, Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin said a change in the law is long overdue.

"It's impossible now to avoid fentanyl,'' Hestrin said. "It's pouring into our country in shocking numbers, and it's finding its way mixed into all illicit drugs sold on the street. We need to be able to bring justice and deter that conduct. That's the way we begin to fight against the tide and scourge of fentanyl."

Today, deputies also shared this message:

"As a reminder, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department wants to remind citizens of the dangers of illicit narcotics many which may contain Fentanyl. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 100 times stronger than morphine and can cause death or serious bodily harm."

Fentanyl is manufactured in China and smuggled across the Mexican border, according to Sheriff Chad Bianco.

It is known to be 80-100 times more potent than morphine and is a popular additive, seamlessly mixed into any number of narcotics and pharmaceuticals.

A penny compared to 2 milligrams of fentanyl, a lethal dose to most people (Source DEA)

Late last year, Riverside County District Attorney Hestrin told News Channel 3 that fentanyl deaths are up by more than 800% in the last five years in the county.

Recently, a man who sold his daughter the fentanyl-laced pill was arrested and faces federal charges.