PWHPA inching closer to forming women’s pro hockey league

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Hockey Writer

Talks with select NHL teams and major corporate sponsors have intensified in the Professional Women’s Hockey Players’ Association’s bid to form a pro league within the next year. That comes from two officials with direct knowledge of the discussions who spoke with The Associated Press. An announcement is not imminent and there is no specific timeline. But a partially NHL-backed league with the top international players would be considered a game-changer for women’s hockey. Right now, the six-team Premier Hockey Federation is North America’s only women’s professional hockey league.