Sharks acquire G Alex Stalock from Oilers

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Sharks have acquired goalie Alex Stalock from the Edmonton Oilers for future considerations. The Sharks made the deal a day after starting goalie James Reimer left a loss to Vegas after one period with a lower-body injury. Backup Adin Hill has also been sidelined for San Jose but could return soon. Stalock has appeared in five games this season with Bakersfield in the AHL, going 3-1-0. He returns for a second stint with San Jose after being drafted by the Sharks in the fourth round in 2005.