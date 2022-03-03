Newsom proposes to force some homeless people into treatment

By DON THOMPSON and JANIE HAR

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California governor proposes plan to force homeless people with severe mental illness or addictions into treatment. The proposal by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday would require all counties in California to set up a mental health branch in civil court to assist people in need of help but who won’t accept services. The state would require counties to provide comprehensive treatment to those suffering from debilitating psychosis and people would be obligated to accept the care. Some advocates for the homeless have objected to forced care, but Newsom told the San Francisco Chronicle it is past time to talk about civil rights when people are attacking others. His proposal would require legislative agreement.