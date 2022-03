FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Zyon Pullin totaled 15 points, eight assists and six rebounds to help UC Riverside hold off Cal State Fullerton 75-72. Wil Tattersall had 15 points for the Highlanders (16-10, 10-6 Big West Conference). Damari Milstead scored a career-high 26 points for the Titans (17-10, 11-5).