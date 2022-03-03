Purdue Pharma deal has families deflated, angry but hopeful

By JOHN SEEWER and DAVE COLLINS

Associated Press

For those who lost loved ones in the opioid crisis, making sure the family behind OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma paid a price was never just about money. What many wanted was a chance to confront the Sackler family face to face. Some may get that chance via videoconference under a tentative settlement announced Thursday that also would force the Sacklers to pay out billions of dollars. But they acknowledge nothing will bring back the lives lost or hold the Sacklers fully accountable in their eyes. The Sacklers will get to hang on to a chunk of their vast fortune and be protected from current and future civil lawsuits.