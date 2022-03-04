Andy Murray brings back Ivan Lendl for coaching help

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP Tennis Writer

Andy Murray is bringing back Ivan Lendl as his coach. The duo is reuniting about 4 1/2 years after splitting up for a second time. Murray’s manager says the 34-year-old from Scotland and Lendl have agreed to return to working together over the next few months. Their partnership produced three Grand Slam singles trophies and two consecutive Olympic gold medals in 2012 and 2016 for Murray. They plan to do a training block in the United States for several weeks after the Miami Open ends in early April. Murray will take that time to prepare for the grass-court season.