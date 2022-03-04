Augsburg beats Bielefeld 1-0 in Bundesliga relegation fight

BIELEFELD, Germany (AP) — Daniel Caligiuri has scored to lead Augsburg to a 1-0 win at Arminia Bielefeld in their Bundesliga relegation fight. Caligiuri scored with Augsburg’s first shot on target in the 50th minute. It lifts his team three points above Hertha Berlin in the relegation playoff place and a point above Bielefeld. Hertha hosts Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday and can overtake Bielefeld if it claims its first win this year. Friday’s game was preceded by appeals for peace in Ukraine following its invasion by Russia.