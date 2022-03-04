Autopsy: Migrant shot by border agent hit multiple times

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The final autopsy report for a migrant who died from multiple gunshot wounds when shot by a Border Patrol agent in southern Arizona shows he was struck by bullets twice in the cheek, once in the chest and once in the abdomen. The report was released Friday by the Pima County Medical Examiner for its autopsy of 32-year-old Carmelo Cruz-Marcos from Puebla, Mexico for the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating the shooting. Mexico’s Consulate in Douglas was involved in efforts to identify Cruz and contact his family. The agent has told authorities he feared for his life.