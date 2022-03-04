Hovland with 2-shot lead at Bay Hill as McIlroy falters late

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Viktor Hovland took advantage of an early start with a 66 to lead the Arnold Palmer Invitational by two shots at Bay Hill. Rory McIlroy had a tougher task in the afternoon and was poised to overtake him until he started missing putts on crispy greens. McIlroy shot 72. He’s tied for second with Tyrrell Hatton and Talor Gooch. They each had a 68. Hovland was in good position on the weekend at Bay Hill last year until a bad weekend. He says now he knows what to expect. McIlroy got a sneak preview because of how hard it played.