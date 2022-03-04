Investigation continues into a plane crash in Mecca

Authorities continue to investigate a plane crash that happened earlier this week in Mecca.

The crash happened Wednesday at around 8:05 a.m. in the area of Highway 111 and Cleveland Street.

A single-engine Cessna 182 flipped over in a field while making an emergency landing in Mecca, according to Eva Lee Ngai, a spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration.

A spokesperson for the Riverside County Sheriff's Department added that the pilot advised he was flying at about 400 feet and lost engine power. The pilot landed the plane in an agriculture field and during the landing, the plane flipped onto its roof.

Only the pilot was aboard and there were no injuries reported, the Sheriff's Dept. confirmed.

The plane is registered to an owner from Bloomfield, Colorado, according to the FAA website. It is unclear where it originally flew out of prior to the crash.

The FAA and NTSB were notified and authorized the aircraft to be released to the owner. The FAA is investigating the crash.

