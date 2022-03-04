Woman, 2-year-old toddler hospitalized after suspected road rage crash in Cathedral City

A woman and a two-year-old toddler are in the hospital after police said was a road rage incident that led to a rollover crash Friday afternoon in Cathedral City.

The crash was reported at 1:50 p.m. on Varner Road at Bob Hope Drive after a crash.

According to the Cathedral City Police Department, a vehicle overturned in the crash. The driver, identified only as a female, was ejected. She was taken to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs with moderate injuries.

A two-year-old toddler was found in the overturned vehicle. The toddler did not appear injuries, police said, but was flown to Riverside University Health System Medical Center in Moreno Valley for evaluation.





Police said witnesses identified another vehicle that was involved in the crash. Investigators determined the crash was a result of road rage.

The people in the other vehicle were not injured.

At this time, officers are still conducting their investigation and will determine the appropriate charges at the conclusion of this investigation, CCPD confirmed.

Police temporarily shut down Varner Road for the toddler to be airlifted. The road was reopened at 3:15 p.m.

