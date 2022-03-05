Canucks rally with big third period to beat Maple Leafs 6-4

TORONTO (AP) — Alex Chiasson had the go-ahead score in Vancouver’s three-goal third period, Thatcher Demko made 34 saves and the Canucks rallied to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-4. J.T. Miller, Brock Boeser, Travis Hamonic and Tanner Pearson each had goal and an assist for Vancouver, and Tyler Motte scored into an empty net. Bo Horvat added two assists. The Canucks overcame another big game by Auston Matthews, who scored two goals to give him an NHL-leading 39. John Tavares had a goal and an assist, and Nick Robertson also scored for the Leafs, who got 23 stops from Jack Campbell.