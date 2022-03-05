Living Desert celebrates Wild Times at the 29th Annual Zoobilee Gala

The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens celebrated its 29th Annual Zoobilee Gala on Saturday night.

The gala is one of their major annual fundraisers. People got up close encounters with animals and got a chance to bid on items in silent and live auctions. Attendees enjoyed live music as well.

The event will also honor Larry Spicer, a board member to The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens, for his life-long commitment to conservation and dedication.

Organizers said the event is geared towards helping raise money for the zoo’s conservation and education programs.

