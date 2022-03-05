Paris wins race as Kilde extends lead in downhill standings

KVITFJELL, Norway (AP) — Dominik Paris dominated a men’s World Cup downhill as a decision in the discipline title fight was postponed until the season-ending race in France. The Italian skier mastered the Olympiabakken course to beat home crowd favorite Alexander Aamodt Kilde by 0.55 seconds. Kilde stretched his lead in the downhill standings to 23 points from Beat Feuz. The Swiss skier shared third place with Swiss teammate Niels Hintermann as they trailed Paris by 0.81 seconds. Paris is 88 points behind Kilde in the standings. Kjetil Jansrud competed in the 358th and final race of his career.