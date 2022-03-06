Hoffenheim goes 4th in Bundesliga with 1-0 win vs Cologne

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Stefan Posch got the only goal as Hoffenheim beat Cologne 1-0 amid a host of missed chances by both teams to move fourth in the Bundesliga. That’s the last place for Champions League qualification. Posch’s second-half goal was enough for the visitors to stretch their winning run to four games and move two points clear of Leipzig and Freiburg after their 1-1 draw on Saturday. Nine rounds remain. The Russian invasion of Ukraine again featured prominently in the Bundesliga. Cologne players wore jerseys with “Stop war” written on the front where they usually show the logo of Rewe, a supermarket chain. John Lennon’s “Imagine” was played around the stadium before players and fans observed a minute’s silence.