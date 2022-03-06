Jokic, Nuggets regroup to beat Pelicans 138-130 in OT

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic scored 30 of his 46 points in the fourth quarter and overtime and the Denver Nuggets rallied after squandering an early 21-point lead to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 138-130 on Sunday night. Jokic hit two free throws to tie it with 3.2 second remaining in regulation and then sealed it in OT with a 3-pointer with 1:30 left. His big night led to an improbable win in which coach Michael Malone was ejected late in the third quarter, the team completely unraveling and then regrouping down the stretch. Jokic also had 12 rebounds and 11 assists for his league-leading 17th triple-double of the season. Brandon Ingram had 38 points for New Orleans.