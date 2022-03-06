Kansas G Agbaji unanimous pick by B12 coaches as top player

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Kansas junior guard Ochai Agbaji is the unanimous pick by the Big 12 coaches as the league’s player of the year. Baylor’s Scott Drew was selected by his peers as the Big 12′s top coach for the third season in a row. The reigning national champion Bears shared the Big 12 regular-season title with Kansas. Agbaji is the league’s top scorer at 19.8 points per game. Agbaji and Texas Tech forward Bryson Williams were unanimous picks on the All-Big 12 first team. The other first-teamers are guards Izaiah Brockington from Iowa State, James Akinjo from Baylor and Nijel Pack from Kansas State.